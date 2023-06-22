Young alligator appears to smile and wave hello

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it...
The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.(Melissa Chadwell/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A young alligator in Florida almost appears friendly in a well-timed photo captured earlier this year as the reptile tried to climb toward the photographer.

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Chadwell said the photo was snapped in February.

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute,” she wrote alongside the photo in the Facebook group Alligators of Florida.

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict.

Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and are considered a threat to people, pets or property.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, issued on Feb. 21, the state has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually.

Because healthy alligator populations exist in all available habitats in all of Florida’s 67 counties, nuisance alligators are generally not relocated to the wild, where their introduction can lead to territorial fights and death, according to the FWC.

Nuisance alligators become the trapper’s property to sell for hide or meat or to sell live to a zoo or farm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
MISSING SUBMERSIBLE
Pike Co. native and popular Titanic content creator explains risks involved with missing submersible

Latest News

RAW: Concertgoers shelter under boxes during hailstorm
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case
The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers...
Preventable deaths surged nationwide, yearly health care report says
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength