Watching more scattered showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer pattern is more than in place as we finish out this work week. We’ll continue to see more showers and storms pivot through the region as this pesky low pressure doesn’t know when to say when.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As is often the case during the summer months, we’ll see the shower and storm potential wane as we head through the evening and overnight hours of Thursday. Doesn’t mean we couldn’t see a sprinkle or a shower, but calmer conditions will be possible as lows fall back into the lower 60s overnight.

We’ll ramp those shower chances back up as we head into Friday as a boundary associated with our low pressure sweeps through the region. That will provide us with a chance for more spotty to scattered showers. With the amount of moisture around, I can’t rule out some heavy rain at times either as we see those showers scoot through. Highs stay in the middle 70s during the day, with lows back into the lower 60s as we watch the shower chances continue.

The Weekend and Beyond

Those shower chances could linger into early Saturday before settling back to a normal summertime afternoon pop-up shower/storm threat. Highs start warming up, into the low 80s on Saturday, with more of the same and highs back into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Our next system takes aim at the region as we head into the early part of next week. This looks to bring yet more shower and thunderstorm chances back into the picture for Monday and Tuesday as highs get closer to normal in the lower to middle 80s. Yes, these showers and storms could include a bit of heavy rain as well. Those chances diminish a bit through the later part of the week as highs stay in the lower to middle 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.