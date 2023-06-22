Watching more scattered showers and storms

Rainy weather
Rainy weather(WSI / IBM)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer pattern is more than in place as we finish out this work week. We’ll continue to see more showers and storms pivot through the region as this pesky low pressure doesn’t know when to say when.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As is often the case during the summer months, we’ll see the shower and storm potential wane as we head through the evening and overnight hours of Thursday. Doesn’t mean we couldn’t see a sprinkle or a shower, but calmer conditions will be possible as lows fall back into the lower 60s overnight.

We’ll ramp those shower chances back up as we head into Friday as a boundary associated with our low pressure sweeps through the region. That will provide us with a chance for more spotty to scattered showers. With the amount of moisture around, I can’t rule out some heavy rain at times either as we see those showers scoot through. Highs stay in the middle 70s during the day, with lows back into the lower 60s as we watch the shower chances continue.

The Weekend and Beyond

Those shower chances could linger into early Saturday before settling back to a normal summertime afternoon pop-up shower/storm threat. Highs start warming up, into the low 80s on Saturday, with more of the same and highs back into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Our next system takes aim at the region as we head into the early part of next week. This looks to bring yet more shower and thunderstorm chances back into the picture for Monday and Tuesday as highs get closer to normal in the lower to middle 80s. Yes, these showers and storms could include a bit of heavy rain as well. Those chances diminish a bit through the later part of the week as highs stay in the lower to middle 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
MISSING SUBMERSIBLE
Pike Co. native and popular Titanic content creator explains risks involved with missing submersible

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Afternoon Forecast 6-22-2023
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances keep temps cooler for the next few days
Stormy Weather
Spotty storms continue as we stay cooler
WYMT First Alert Weather
Shower and storm chances continue