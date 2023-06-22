USDA announces new grant funding for post-flood disaster areas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $247 million has been made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for counties impacted by flooding in 2022.

These funds can be used to repair water infrastructure and build up infrastructure to reduce risks after potential disasters.

The counties that have been previously declared disaster areas are eligible, including:

Boyd County

Breathitt County

Carter County

Casey County

Christian County

Clay County

Cumberland County

Floyd County

Green County

Harlan County

Johnson County

Knott County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Leslie County

Letcher County

Lincoln County

Magoffin County

Martin County

Owsley County

Perry County

Pike County

Powell County

Taylor County

Whitley County

Wolfe County

More information is available on the USDA’s Rural Development website.

