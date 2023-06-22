USDA announces new grant funding for post-flood disaster areas

More than $247 million has been made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for...
More than $247 million has been made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for counties impacted by flooding in 2022.(KSWO)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $247 million has been made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for counties impacted by flooding in 2022.

These funds can be used to repair water infrastructure and build up infrastructure to reduce risks after potential disasters.

The counties that have been previously declared disaster areas are eligible, including:

  • Boyd County
  • Breathitt County
  • Carter County
  • Casey County
  • Christian County
  • Clay County
  • Cumberland County
  • Floyd County
  • Green County
  • Harlan County
  • Johnson County
  • Knott County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lee County
  • Leslie County
  • Letcher County
  • Lincoln County
  • Magoffin County
  • Martin County
  • Owsley County
  • Perry County
  • Pike County
  • Powell County
  • Taylor County
  • Whitley County
  • Wolfe County

More information is available on the USDA’s Rural Development website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
MISSING SUBMERSIBLE
Pike Co. native and popular Titanic content creator explains risks involved with missing submersible

Latest News

Brandon Moses, Angela Moore and Tracee Byrd all face charges from a string of DUI incidents...
Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County
Buckhorn educators named statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award winners.
Buckhorn educators receive statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances keep temps cooler for the next few days
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances