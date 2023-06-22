USDA announces new grant funding for post-flood disaster areas
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $247 million has been made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for counties impacted by flooding in 2022.
These funds can be used to repair water infrastructure and build up infrastructure to reduce risks after potential disasters.
The counties that have been previously declared disaster areas are eligible, including:
- Boyd County
- Breathitt County
- Carter County
- Casey County
- Christian County
- Clay County
- Cumberland County
- Floyd County
- Green County
- Harlan County
- Johnson County
- Knott County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Leslie County
- Letcher County
- Lincoln County
- Magoffin County
- Martin County
- Owsley County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Powell County
- Taylor County
- Whitley County
- Wolfe County
More information is available on the USDA’s Rural Development website.
