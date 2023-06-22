UK chef helping pioneer the future of space food

A chef at the University of Kentucky is working with NASA to help food taste better in space.
A chef at the University of Kentucky is working with NASA to help food taste better in space.(PRNewswire)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A chef at the University of Kentucky is working with NASA to help food taste better in space.

Chef-in-residence Bob Perry is working closely with humanity in deep space to help engineer a better eating experience for astronauts in space.

“We’re looking at how neurogastronomy can help the astronaut eat better and feel better,” said Perry.

Sight and sound are crucial when it comes to tasting our favorite foods.

“Smell is a large part of it, also visual and oral audio is a big part of it too. So, we look at all of these things and how we can possibly enhance the surroundings the astronauts are eating in, so they will eat better and have better health,” said Perry.

However, there are some challenges.

“The thing about food in space is there can’t be any crumb that will drift off, and of course, everything floats, so you have to be really careful,” said Perry.

Engineering better space food is critical since NASA continues to prepare for long-duration missions, like to Mars, when astronauts could spend more than two years in space.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Wayland mayor Jerry Fultz also added that multiple faith-based groups help out around the town...
City of Wayland sees growth following catastrophic July floods
Charles E. Hackwork, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died...
Founding member of Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies
The London City Council has approved a budget of $19 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
City of London approves budget increase
National interest in the Cameron/Beshear matchup is a possible test of GOP stamina in a...
AG Cameron asks FBI to investigate campaign contributions