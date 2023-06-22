Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people are facing DUI charges following two crashes and a traffic stop earlier this week in one Southeastern Kentucky county.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post in just the span of a few hours, deputies with the department found three different people driving under the influence.

Late Monday night, police say a traffic stop caught Angela Moore, 54, of Williamsburg, intoxicated behind the wheel of her car. Jail records show she was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center just after midnight Tuesday. At last check, she was still in the detention center.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies investigating the first of two crashes led to the arrest of Brandon Moses, 41, of Corbin. Records show he was booked into the detention center just before 5 a.m. and was released just before 9 a.m. the same day.

Tracee Byrd, 53, of Williamsburg, was injured in a second crash, which led to her being cited. We do not know the extent of her injuries or where she might have been taken for treatment. She was not listed on the jail’s website.

We also do not know where the crashes or traffic stop happened at.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.