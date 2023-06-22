Southern Kentucky mother raising awareness after son nearly drowns

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky mother says a routine trip to the local water park nearly ended in tragedy.

The Somerset woman says her 22-month-old son nearly drowned in a kiddie pool almost right in front of her. She says people quickly sprang to action and saved her son’s life.

Alexis Alexander’s son Jaxon appears to be a healthy, happy nearly two-year-old today. But last Thursday during a routine trip to Somersplash, his mother says he appeared nearly lifeless.

“All I had to see was his lips were blue. His eyes were dilated,” Alexander says. “He was not there.”

Timed seemed to stand still yet it was like her son’s life was racing away.

“Looking, I was like that can’t be him, laying facing down,” Alexander added. “You see kids playing, how they can hold their breath.”

Jaxon was in a kiddie pool, only inches deep, when she said he was suddenly facedown. Alexander said people quickly rushed to help him.

“This one lady grabbed him and laid him on the ground. Started CPR, until the lifeguard actually got him breathing again. And got him to spit up water. He was the one who got there and took over,” Alexander said.

She says her son was rushed to a local hospital and then to University of Kentucky Hospital, but was told he suffered no permanent damage. She says this showers that what may be popular belief in drowning victim behavior can be false.

“There wasn’t any screaming or splashing, like you see in TV or in the movies,” Alexander added.

A manager at Somersplash Water Park says that there is not a lot they can say about the incident right now, but says their staff did what they were trained to do in saving the boy’s life.

