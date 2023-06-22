Somerset girls basketball hires newest head coach

Somerset Girls BB
Somerset Girls BB(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Somerset High School girls’ basketball assistant coach Andrew Laughlin will step up to be head coach, he announced Wednesday.

Laughlin will follow two-year head coach Cassandra Mcwhorter, who left with a 38-24 record.

Laughlin is a nine year coaching veteran, severing the past two seasons as the girls assistant coach.

Somerset finished last season 19-13 and 10-8 in region play.

Andrew Laughlin - Somerset Girls HC
Andrew Laughlin - Somerset Girls HC(WYMT)

