Sen. Rand Paul co-sponsors new legislation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - New bipartisan legislation is being introduced to simplify the application process for federal disaster assistance.

One co-sponsor of the bills is Senator Rand Paul, who said following two major disasters in Kentucky with tornados in the west and floods in the east, it was quickly discovered that the application process for folks to receive federal help is not easy.

“The forms are complicated. The forms are duplicative. The deadlines are different and so we’ve been looking for ways to try to fix these,” he said.

Sen. Paul partnered with Gary Peters (D-MI) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) to sponsor the Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act.

This bill would create one application deadline for two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs that individuals use for federal disaster assistance.

The second bill introduced is the Disaster Assistance Simplification Act. This bill is sponsored by Sen. Paul with Gary Peters (D-MI) and James Lankford (R-OK) in an effort to simplify the application process for federal disaster recovery assistance.

“One bill you know reduces the forms so basically you only have to fill out one form, and then another bill we’ve been working on actually changes some deadlines to make the deadlines coincide as well,” Paul said.

He added that he is confident that in the future, both bills will be passed because he believes that they are non-controversial.

