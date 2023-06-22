Rain chances keep temps cooler for the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the umbrellas handy again today. While you might not need them early, you will later.

Today and Tonight

It looks like we will start the day on the drier side and fairly mild. Most folks will wake up in the 60s, but thanks to rain chances that move in later this morning and the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to climb. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out either. Some will not make it too far past the 70-degree mark. It will be a bit on the muggy side. Welcome to the first full day of summer.

Tonight, rain chances continue in scattered form. Fog is possible late. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

Thanks to a stalled out front off to our east with a low-pressure system spinning more rain chances back toward our region, those chances will continue on Friday and to start the weekend, keeping us on the cooler side of things. I think they will definitely be more scattered the next couple of days, which could allow some sunshine to develop and fire off a few storms. I don’t believe we see any severe weather, but just stay weather aware in case one of them turns a little strong. Highs Friday will make their way into the mid-70s and then jump into the upper 70s and maybe even get to 80 by Saturday.

Sunday looks mainly dry with an afternoon pop-up storm possible because we are going to crank the thermostat up. Highs will jump into the mid to upper 80s.

An unsettled summertime weather pattern looks to return and stick around for most of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with daily chances for showers and storms.

