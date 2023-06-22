Pike County woman arrested by KSP on drug charges

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County woman was arrested by Kentucky State Police on drug charges.

KSP conducted a search of the Virgie home of Sasha Sword, 35, and found one pound of suspected methamphetamine, two ounces of suspected fentanyl, twelve ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several guns and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Sword was taken to the Pike County Detention Center and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking marijuana, possession of firearms by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

