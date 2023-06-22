New principal named at Hazard High School

After nearly 20 years with Hazard Independent Schools, Kathy Patrick has been named the new...
After nearly 20 years with Hazard Independent Schools, Kathy Patrick has been named the new principal at Hazard High School.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After nearly 20 years with Hazard Independent Schools, Kathy Patrick has been named the new principal at Hazard High School.

“Ms. Patrick has a strong record of service and excellence in this district and in this community. She is highly respected by her peers and has long modeled for our students and families what it means to be a lifelong learner,” said Superintendent Sondra Combs.

Patrick has taught business and served as assistant principal at HHS for several years with a master’s degree in secondary education and professional certifications in instructional leadership, directors of pupil personnel and teaching business and marketing education.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
People who live in the Durbin Lane area of southern Fayette County, near the Kentucky River,...
Lexington woman comes face-to-face with bear peeking in her window
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
MISSING SUBMERSIBLE
Pike Co. native and popular Titanic content creator explains risks involved with missing submersible

Latest News

A Pike County woman was arrested by Kentucky State Police on drug charges.
Pike County woman arrested by KSP on drug charges
More than $247 million has been made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for...
USDA announces new grant funding for post-flood disaster areas
Brandon Moses, Angela Moore and Tracee Byrd all face charges from a string of DUI incidents...
Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County
Buckhorn educators named statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award winners.
Buckhorn educators receive statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award