Mountain Comprehensive Health receives substance treatment grant

In collaboration with the University of Louisville, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation...
In collaboration with the University of Louisville, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation has received a grant to improve substance use treatment in rural Kentucky.(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In collaboration with the University of Louisville, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation has received a grant to improve substance use treatment in rural Kentucky.

The grant is part of a $9 million effort from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make substance use treatment more accessible in rural areas.

MCHC was one of 20 recipients of the Integrated Substance Use Training Program (ISTP) grant, which will provide $887,152 to increase the number of addiction treatment providers.

The program will see trained providers in Southeastern Kentucky increase by four per year.

