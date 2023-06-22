Lexington leaders hold workshop to improve mental health resources

Lexington leaders hold workshop to improve resources for mental health
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s leaders are looking into what resources they currently have and ways the city can improve mental health.

Over the next two days, New Vista will play host to a mental health workshop in Lexington. Officials say the goal is to better help those in need and to fill in any gaps in the city’s services.

Social workers, first responders, chief medical officers, jailers, and people from all different backgrounds came to the table Thursday to tackle issues that face the city.

“You’re all here because you’re part of a partnership that wants our city to do better,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Connie Milligan is a social worker who’s spent 34 years with New Vista and laid out a “sequential intercept model” they will use to link these professions together in a collaborative effort.

“We have to all work as a team,” said Milligan. “So, we would like public health information to go to law enforcement. We would also like that information to go to jails and treatment providers.”

That collaboration can help with specialized police responses, jail-based health services and getting a person successfully re-entered into the community.

The Mayor says this all boils down to one motive.

“Putting people and their needs above everything else,” said Mayor Gorton. “We got to make sure everybody gets the services they need and is healthy to the highest degree.”

Milligan says Thursday’s session was focused on mapping the sequential intercept model so that it fits the specific needs of Fayette County. They’ll all be back here Friday to work on planning the implementation of that model in the weeks, months and years to come.

The workshop is being sponsored through a grant obtained by the city.

