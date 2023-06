LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star DB Jiquavious Marshall committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Kentucky fans you know what to do 🔵⚪️ can’t wait!! pic.twitter.com/NMBPs2fl2K — Jiquavious “Quavo” Marshall (@JiquaviousQuavo) June 21, 2023

Marshall chose UK over Georgia Tech, Florida State, Mercer, and Michigan.

The Georgia native is the fourth player to commit to Kentucky this week and the eighth in the 2024 recruiting class.

