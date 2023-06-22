Hazard High School names new principal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After nearly 20 years with Hazard Independent Schools, Kathy Patrick has been named the new principal at Hazard High School.

“Ms. Patrick has a strong record of service and excellence in this district and in this community. She is highly respected by her peers and has long modeled for our students and families what it means to be a lifelong learner,” said Superintendent Sondra Combs.

Patrick has taught business and served as assistant principal at HHS for several years with a master’s degree in secondary education and professional certifications in instructional leadership, directors of pupil personnel and teaching business and marketing education.

Patrick succeeds Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who served as Hazard principal for the past two decades. Mobelini continues to serve as the city’s mayor.

