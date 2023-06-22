Grant funding announced for Panbowl Lake Corridor Project

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers, Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Andy Beshear announced a grant of $21 million for the Panbowl Lake Corridor Project.

“The people of Breathitt County were devastated by historic flooding the last two years, impacting the KY 15 corridor on both occasions. This hearty federal grant will go a long way to widen the roadway, stengthen the dam and ultimately help relieve the fear of flooding when storm clouds roll in,” said Congressman Rogers. “I was proud to support the application for this crucial grant and I applaud the U.S. Department of Transportation for investing in this worthy project to help protect our people.”

The project will widen KY-15 between KY-30 and KY-1812, add a sidewalk path and improve gates in the area.

“We are thankful to see these much-needed funds coming to the City of Jackson to help this community and these families be better protected from any future severe flooding events,” said Gov. Beshear.

The funding comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program and will also help protect Jackson residents from future floods.

