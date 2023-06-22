Founding member of Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles E. Hackworth, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died at age 79.

Hackworth spent nearly four decades with MCVFD in some capacity, serving as a support member after his retirement.

His funeral service will be on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, with a visitation on Friday at 6 p.m.

Hackworth’s obituary can be read on the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home website.

