Founding member of Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies

Charles E. Hackwork, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died...
Charles E. Hackwork, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died at age 79.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles E. Hackworth, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died at age 79.

Hackworth spent nearly four decades with MCVFD in some capacity, serving as a support member after his retirement.

His funeral service will be on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, with a visitation on Friday at 6 p.m.

Hackworth’s obituary can be read on the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home website.

