EKY school fundraising for new building

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After two years of floods, Riverside Christian School officials are working to purchase a new building.

The school was damaged in the 2021 flood and again in July 2022 when the first level was completely flooded.

Riverside Principal Meg Asher said it is time to move on.

“Obviously after two pretty rough floods, our building is just not in great shape anymore so, we made it through the year but, we are in process of relocating,” she said.

Asher said they were able to work through the school year while continuing to clean and put everything back together.

“It was a lot of repair, a lot of volunteer work, but slowly but surely. There is a lot that is still not fixed, our gym is still under construction and we still have a lot that is not put together,” she explained.

She said the next plan is to relocate to a new building, not too far from its original location.

“There is a public school that is consolidating down into Jackson and so, we are in the process of working on getting that building and hopefully moving down the road and just providing a safe space. They did not flood in 2022 so, it would provide just future options of we are not underwater so being able to help our community if it flooded again,” she explained.

However, Asher said they need help purchasing the building and have begun the process of fundraising.

“We started a campaign in November and have been raising money, we are aiming for $500,000 to purchase the school and to pay for repairs that need to be done before we move and get the students back in the building,” she said.

School Counselor Lisa Bedtelyon said the new building will get them out of the flood zone.

“To have a quality education where you have an equity of services available to these students. We are a private school, we do not have government funding so, being able to have those resources for our students, it is only going to help give them that future orientation, to give them a chance to move forward and look to the future,” she said.

Asher said they plan to increase enrollment with the new and bigger building, a part of their mission.

“The possibilities of being in a bigger, a safer space, we are just excited. We are excited to be a part of this mission and to keep it going and see it continuing, even after everything we have been through in the past two years,” she explained.

