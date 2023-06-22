Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday, June 23, for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
(AP) – Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted.

The news of Coach Prime’s impending procedure began to spread Thursday after Pat McAfee discussed what was called an emergency surgery on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones.

Later in the day, Sanders posted a video to clarify: “It’s time for the horse to talk. You heard from everybody else but you hadn’t heard it from me.”

Sanders explained in the video on YouTube that his doctor found a blood clot in both legs, including one in his left thigh. He’s struggled with the left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues while at Jackson State.

He said that two of his three remaining toes on that foot are what he referred to as “hammer toes,” a condition where there’s an atypical bend in the middle joint.

The procedure he’s having Friday is to “try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That’s what’s going on.”

Last week, Sanders revealed he might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues. Sanders allowed camera crews with “Thee Pregame Show” to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.

On Thursday, Sanders said: “There is no talk of amputation. There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever.”

Sanders laughed as he told a story about someone reaching out that they had a remedy to have all his toes grow back. He later thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes.

“I ain’t going nowhere because we’re comin’,” Sanders said. “I’m just trying to get all this straight. So when I walk that sideline, and I walk my walk, because I’m gonna talk my talk, that I’m going to walk my walk. ... I appreciate you. I truly do.”

The interest in Colorado football has soared since Sanders was hired last December to turn around the Buffaloes following a 1-11 season in 2022. Colorado sold out of its season-ticket allotment, marking the first time that’s happened since 1996.

