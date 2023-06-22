Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road

Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the woman found dead on New Circle Road has been released.

The coroner says she has been identified as 51-year-old Sheila McClintock of Lexington.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say McClintock was found on the inner loop of West New Circle Road at Newtown Pike.

WKYT’s crew saw officers blocking the exit ramp nearby.

Investigators believe a vehicle hit McClintock and drove away. They do not have a description of any potential suspects.

Police do not know how long McClintock’s body may have been there or why she would have been walking near the road.

This is a developing story.

