Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the woman found dead on New Circle Road has been released.
The coroner says she has been identified as 51-year-old Sheila McClintock of Lexington.
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police say McClintock was found on the inner loop of West New Circle Road at Newtown Pike.
WKYT’s crew saw officers blocking the exit ramp nearby.
Investigators believe a vehicle hit McClintock and drove away. They do not have a description of any potential suspects.
Police do not know how long McClintock’s body may have been there or why she would have been walking near the road.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.