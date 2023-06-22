Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances

By Andrew Colegrove
Jun. 22, 2023
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Many from one Floyd County community gathered during a vigil Wednesday night to remember a woman whose life was taken too soon.

Kentucky State Police say they suspect foul play after they found Amber Spradlin’s body inside a home in Martin on Sunday.

Loved ones met Wednesday at the David School in Floyd County to honor the memory of Spradlin, who was only 39 years old.

Just as community members demanded justice during a gathering Tuesday night outside the Floyd County Courthouse, they continue to keep Spradlin’s name and case out there until whoever is responsible is held accountable.

Among those who gathered Wednesday night were an aunt and uncle who said Spradlin loved to travel, adored animals and was always willing to help others.

Spradlin’s funeral arrangements were released on Wednesday. You can find them here.

