City of Wayland sees growth following catastrophic July floods

Wayland mayor Jerry Fultz also added that multiple faith-based groups help out around the town each week.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Following severe flooding across the region in July 2022, the small town of Wayland in Floyd County suffered an immense loss of businesses and residents who had no plans of returning.

After 11 months, officials in the small town believe recent and upcoming additions are signs of major progress.

M“I think maybe with time we’ll heal some,” said Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz. “I don’t know that there will ever be enough time to say we’re over it, but we’ve made progress.”

The most notable addition yet is the building of a new baseball field just across the street from the Wayland Gym annex. While the field is currently playable, more additions are still being made, and Fultz hopes to have a first pitch later this year.

“I’d like to think by the end of the summer we’ll have some activity here,” said Fultz. “We’ve already had pick-up games and kids in the community and some church groups have come in and done some things, and that’s good to hear, kids hollering and playing outside.”

The town is also developing a site for a new pharmacy, which is bringing more jobs and more healthcare to residents of the community.

“I’m excited and we’re bringing healthcare and hopefully it’ll create, I guess, maybe a way of life that will lead to healthier people, we’ll live longer,” said Fultz.

Fultz added that this is all a plan to bring health, wellness and fitness to the town while bolstering the economy and boosting community development.

“I’m a firm believer that you cannot have economic development without community development,” said Fultz, “and I don’t think the community can be developed to the degree that it benefits everyone unless there’s some economic development included in it, so they go hand in hand.”

Fultz also said, in years to come, he hopes to see more housing in his community as well as better flood mitigation county-wide.

