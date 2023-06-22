City of London approves budget increase

The London City Council has approved a $19M budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London City Council has approved a budget of $19 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

The new budget includes grants that the city has received, including $1.3 million from the Transportation Alternative Project, which was approved by Governor Andy Beshear in May.

The funds from that grant will be used to improve nine blocks of sidewalks for pedestrian safety in Downtown London.

Mayor Randall Weddle said grants the city has received and anticipates receiving contributed to the budget increase.

“We know we anticipate growth, so that did affect some of the numbers as well but the huge increase came from the anticipated grants that we hope to get in the next fiscal year,” said Mayor Weddle.

Weddle said that if the city does not receive the grants, then the City Council will meet to amend the budget, but decided to include the anticipated funds to be more transparent.

Weddle said that London is currently working to increase their population size so that industries will consider London a place to bring their business.

