AG Cameron asks FBI to investigate campaign contributions

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has called upon the FBI to investigate reported contributions to Governor Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign.

This comes after the Kentucky Lantern reported newly elected London Mayor Randall Weddle is reportedly linked to more than $200,000 in contributions to the Beshear campaign.

According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, individuals are limited to $2,100 contributions to individual campaigns and $15,000 to political parties.

Cameron asked the FBI to investigate since state ethics opinions prevent him from investigating his political rival.

“People are sick and tired of pay-to-play politics. People are sick and tired of the way that Democrats, when they get into the Governor’s office, treat the office,” said Cameron.

During his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Governor Beshear responded to the situation, saying, “Every election I have been in, I have advised that my campaign follow the letter and spirit of every campaign finance law.”

According to Beshear’s campaign, all contributions from Weddle have been or will be refunded.

WYMT has reached out to Weddle for comment regarding the reported campaign contributions but has not received a response.

