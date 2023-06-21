Two arrested in Cow Creek for stealing utility lines

Two men were arrested in Cow Creek while in the act of stealing cable
Two men were arrested in Cow Creek while in the act of stealing cable(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men were arrested after being caught in the act of stealing utility cable.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to several complaints of people stealing AT&T utility lines in Cow Creek, causing phone and internet outages.

Two men, later identified as Kolton Nelson and Jonathon Delong of Prestonsburg, were caught in possession of thousands of feet of utility cable.

Both were charged with theft of over $10,000, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
‘Answers for Amber’: Family of murder victim will ‘go to ends of the earth’ for justice
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County

Latest News

Buckhorn educators named statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award winners.
Buckhorn educators receive statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
Funeral arrangements announced for Amber Spradlin
Mountain News at 6 - Wayne Co. Missing
Mountain News at 6 - Titanic Submersible