Two arrested in Cow Creek for stealing utility lines

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men were arrested after being caught in the act of stealing utility cable.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to several complaints of people stealing AT&T utility lines in Cow Creek, causing phone and internet outages.

Two men, later identified as Kolton Nelson and Jonathon Delong of Prestonsburg, were caught in possession of thousands of feet of utility cable.

Both were charged with theft of over $10,000, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

