Spotty storms continue as we stay cooler

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Astronomical Summer has officially arrived in the mountains as of earlier this morning, however, it will feel a little cooler than it should thanks to that lingering threat of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

That summer pattern is settling nicely into the area as we head through tonight as we watch a warm front push back into the region as we head into the overnight hours. That will keep us mild and muggy overnight while watching some patchy fog develop, especially in our river valleys. Overnight lows linger in the upper 50s to near 60º.

Clouds and spotty showers keep us mostly below normal as we watch our low pressure pivot back from south to north into the area through the day on Thursday. Highs only end up in the lower to middle 70s with pop-up showers continuing during the afternoon and evening hours. Some could contain some heavier rain in the southern portions of the area, with areas closer to the Mountain Parkway seeing more widely scattered activity. It mostly dies down overnight, but doesn’t go away completely as we see lows fall back into the upper 50s to near 60º.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Showers continue as we head through the remainder of our work week on Friday. Like Thursday, some could contain some heavy rain through the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle and upper 70s. That continues overnight with lows near 60º.

We’ll briefly breakdown our soggy pattern to more widely scattered storms by the weekend as highs climb back into the lower to middle 60s. Saturday looks like the more likely day for a shower or two with a smaller chance on Sunday. However, a cold front associated with low pressure moving through the region looks to take hold as we head into the early part of next week. That will provide us with opportunities for more showers, storms and heavy rain as highs settle into the lower to middle 80s.

