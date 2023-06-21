Somerset man arrested after short police chase

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested on Tuesday after a short chase in Pulaski County.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department noticed a Kia Soul driving erratically and at high speed down Highway 27. When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the car failed to stop or signal and kept driving.

The car continued down Highway 27 and turned eastbound onto Highway 914, then onto Pisgah Church Road and finally stopped at a home on Monticello Road.

Officials ordered the driver to exit the car once stopped and identified him as Joshua Prater, 46, of Somerset.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officials also discovered that Prater was driving on a suspended license.

Prater was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with failure to signal, reckless driving, fleeing police, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended license and other traffic violations.

