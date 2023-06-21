Shower and storm chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our soggy weather pattern continues as that pesky area of low pressure which has brought us rain the last two days continues to linger in our area. With that low sticking around you can expect more chances of rain.

Wednesday & Thursday:

As that low continues to sit and spin, it will throw more rounds of showers and storms our way with mostly cloudy skies. Once again it’s not going to be an all-day, non-stop soaker, but rounds of showers and storms with the best chances coming during the afternoon hours. As with the last few days, any of these storms that go up do have the potential to produce some locally heavy rain, as well as intense lightning. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s on Wednesday, with mid-70s on Thursday. Lows both days will be in the lower 60s.

Friday through the Weekend:

That low will check back north and starts to finally exit the region on Friday. We will keep a decent shot of showers and cloudy skies in the mountains on Friday with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the upper 70s. As we move into the weekend that low moves far enough away that we should see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday. A few spotty afternoon showers can’t be ruled out, but the chances are low. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday and in the mid-80s on Sunday.

Early Next Week:

The drier conditions won’t last long though as a cold front sets its sights on the Ohio Valley early next week. That will increase our rain and storm chances on Monday and Tuesday. It will also bring some cooler-than-normal air back into the region.

