Search for Wayne County missing man draws national attention

Ricky Griffis' story will appear on Nancy Grace's Crime Stories program, featuring interviews...
Ricky Griffis’ story will appear on Nancy Grace’s Crime Stories program, featuring interviews with his family and friends.(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost a year after his disappearance, the search for Ricky Griffis has drawn national attention.

Griffis’ story will appear on Nancy Grace’s Crime Stories program, featuring interviews with his family and friends.

“Nancy has been a friend of mine for many years. When I called her about it last week, she jumped on it,” said Toney Wade with the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue, a group that has been helping search for Griffis for several days. “I think in a missing person case, the more publicity a case gets, the more helpful it is. The more leads come in. The more tips come in.

Wade said his crews have searched 50 miles across Wayne and Pulaski Counties, conducting research of their own in an effort to help find Griffis.

The search for Griffis is an active investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

