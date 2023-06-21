Safety advocates, lawmakers discuss gun safety following Jackson Co. shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said a five-year-old was killed after a seven-year-old shot him at a home in Jackson County on Monday.

“Besides being extremely sad, my heart breaks for that family. What it may mean for that child who pulled the trigger,” Sherri Hannan, the Safe Kids Fayette County Coordinator, said.

Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) said it was an accident, but people in the community said these accidents are preventable.

“You know, it’s not the child’s fault. If kids need to be taught, if they see a gun, to know what needs to be done,” Hannan added.

The shooting is under investigation by KSP, but officials confirmed no criminal charges are being pursued.

However, some Kentucky lawmakers believe charges should be filed in some cases.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t secure them properly, and children have access to them. Those who are irresponsible, otherwise, have access to these guns,” Sen. Gerald Neal said.

Under Neal’s bill, recklessly storing a gun would be classified as a misdemeanor.

“It’s not anti-gun — it is pro safety,” Neal added.

Child safety advocates said using gun locks is another solution. The Safe Kids Fayette County coalition passed out 100 free locks in the past several weeks.

“But again, you lock the gun, either by a key, or you can’t pull the trigger unless you unlock it,” Hannan explained.

The Safe Kids coalition will pass out free gun locks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Douglas Park in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.