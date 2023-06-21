Report: Antonio Reeves back on UK’s campus, expected to return to team

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Antonio Reeves has moved into his dorm on Kentucky’s campus and is expected to return to the team next season.

It was reported late last month that Reeves would withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Reeves had not announced if he planned to explore other schools in the transfer portal.

The Chicago native averaged 14.4 PPG for the Wildcats this past season while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Prior to his arrival in Lexington, Reeves spent three seasons at Illinois State.

