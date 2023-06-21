Pike Co. native and popular Titanic content creator explains risks involved with missing submersible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County native Melissa Ratliff has found herself submerged in the history of the Titanic through the years.

She began creating social media content and gaining national attention as she shared her knowledge about the Titanic, its history and most recently the disappearance of the OceanGate Titan Submersible.

In an interview with WYMT, she explained some of the primary concerns as the submersible and its passengers are still missing.

“Anytime you’re putting anybody in this area of the ocean it’s a huge risk,” Ratliff said.

As of Wednesday, more than three days had passed since the submersible was declared missing.

Ratliff said the area beneath the water is not safe for humans, so where does she believe the search and rescue teams will go from here?

“That depth is not safe for humans. We were never meant to be down in there. Ever. Even most Titanic research organizations if they can go down there, if they’re not salvaging from the debris field. If they’re not studying things up close, they will send ROVs with cameras,” she said.

In an interview with the founder of RMS Titanic Inc., Mike Harris, who has been to the Titanic wreck site 14 times, he explained the concerns regarding safety risks.

“It is an incredibly horrific dangerous environment to be in. You’re talking 6,000 pounds per square inch of pressure when you’re down at the site. That’s basically like stacking three Suburban’s on a one-inch square,” said Harris.

Ratliff said this incident could result in new rules about visiting the wreckage.

“I think the ultimate result of this will eventually be more regulations on who can go to the wreck site, who is allowed to build equipment, who are you allowed to take,” she said. “So, it’s just be realistic, be hopeful but remain realistic to know that Mother Nature is a beast.”

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said they are staying hopeful after reporting early Wednesday morning that sounds and banging noises were heard from the search area for the submersible. However, time is running out as less than a day of breathable air is projected to be left in the sub.

