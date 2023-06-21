Mountain Schoolboy Classic bracket announced

(WYMT)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Mountain Schoolboy Classic Tournament bracket is set in stone.

Games for the 49th tournament begin on Thu., Dec. 28 with Paintsville and Teays Valley (W.Va.) getting the ball rolling in game one followed by a matchup between Menifee County and Avon (Ind.). In the evening, Floyd Central will play Seton LaSalle (Pa.) and the hosting Belfry Pirates will square off against Holmes.

The tournament will run until the championship game on Dec. 30th.

