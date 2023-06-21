Monticello Police looking for man in connection to Walmart theft

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Monticello Police Department are asking for help identifying a man involved in a recent theft at Walmart.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to call or text the Monticello Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at (606) 688-7676 (688-POPO).

Those who give information on the suspect will be allowed to remain anonymous.

