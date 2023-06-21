Man indicted after driving through locked gate of Monticello Elementary School

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man has been indicted after driving through the locked gate of Monticello Elementary School last month.

Kyle Hicks, 25, of Monticello, was arrested on May 3 after he drove through a locked gate at Monticello Elementary School and caused the school to go into lockdown.

Hicks has been formally indicted on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, driving without a license, reckless driving, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespassing and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is still being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

