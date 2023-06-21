London man arrested for DUI, other charges after doing donuts in restaurant parking lot

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Monday night in London on several charges after reportedly causing a scene at a restaurant drive-thru and then doing donuts in a nearby parking lot.

Officials with the London Police Department responded to a call of a man “severely under the influence” in his truck at a restaurant drive-thru, offering to give a female employee a ride after her shift.

The man was seen doing donuts in the parking lot of Old Town Grill after leaving the drive-thru, and when police arrived, they found a vehicle and driver matching the description from the calls.

Robert Eugene Harrison, 52, of London, failed several field sobriety tests and was found to have an empty bottle of Fireball in the driver’s seat.

Harrison told officials the truck, which had tags that expired in January 2022, had no insurance and that he had purchased it from his son without transferring the title.

Harrison was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, failure to register or transfer vehicle, driving without insurance or registration and other traffic charges.

