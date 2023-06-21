London man arrested for DUI, other charges after doing donuts in restaurant parking lot

Robert Eugene Harrison, 52, of London, failed several field sobriety tests and was found to...
Robert Eugene Harrison, 52, of London, failed several field sobriety tests and was found to have an empty bottle of Fireball in the driver’s seat.(London Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Monday night in London on several charges after reportedly causing a scene at a restaurant drive-thru and then doing donuts in a nearby parking lot.

Officials with the London Police Department responded to a call of a man “severely under the influence” in his truck at a restaurant drive-thru, offering to give a female employee a ride after her shift.

The man was seen doing donuts in the parking lot of Old Town Grill after leaving the drive-thru, and when police arrived, they found a vehicle and driver matching the description from the calls.

Robert Eugene Harrison, 52, of London, failed several field sobriety tests and was found to have an empty bottle of Fireball in the driver’s seat.

Harrison told officials the truck, which had tags that expired in January 2022, had no insurance and that he had purchased it from his son without transferring the title.

Harrison was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, failure to register or transfer vehicle, driving without insurance or registration and other traffic charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
‘Answers for Amber’: Family of murder victim will ‘go to ends of the earth’ for justice
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies after logging accident in Knott County
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County

Latest News

KSP Post 9 is asking for help finding a wanted man
KSP looking for man wanted for strangulation, tampering with prisoner monitor
The bears honor William Petry and Oliver Little, while the stuffed dogs are a tribute to Drago.
‘It’s kind of fitting’: Plush program allows fallen deputies to comfort community after death
WYMT First Alert Weather
Shower and storm chances continue
Ron Burchett has served on the Board of Directors at PMC for 30 years.
New road opens on Pikeville Medical Center campus