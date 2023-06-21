KSP looking for man wanted for strangulation, tampering with prisoner monitor
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville are asking for help finding a wanted man.
James Blackburn, 31, is wanted by KSP for strangulation, assault and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
Blackburn is 6′2″ with blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact KSP Post 9 in Pikeville at (606) 433-7711.
