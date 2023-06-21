KRADD hosting flood recovery meetings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Area Development District is hosting meetings starting Thursday regarding flood recovery in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties.

KRADD Executive Director Michelle Allen said they want to hear from people directly impacted by the flood.

“We want to hear all of the needs of the community because there may be things out there that organizations like us or even local governments do not realize people still need,” she said.

Allen added that they are expecting housing to be one of the topics discussed and that the whole point of the meetings is to get public input on what still needs to be done.

“We are having these meetings to get community input as to what the community needs still are and we will relay that information onto the department of local government so that it will hopefully be included in the action plan of this funding,” she explained.

AppalReD is a non-profit offering legal aid to lower-income people, and Directing Attorney Charnel Burton said she is still seeing people needing resources.

“It has been almost a year since the flood hit and I know people are still suffering, they are still having issues and we need to know what those are so we can route people to the correct resources,” she said.

Allen said it is important to know what the community wants so that needs can be met.

“I think it is important for the community to be involved to make sure that we are able to spend these monies on what the community really needs,” she said.

She added that KRADD needs to know what people still need so it can be included in plans given to government officials and other groups.

“The action plan that the department for local government will write for this funding, those needs have to be included in the action plan to be able to spend that money on those things. That is why it is very important for the community to come and express their needs,” she explained.

Burton said she hopes with the meetings, they can create a plan to help those that are still in need.

“Together hopefully, we can point them at whatever resources are available, that will meet their needs, or if there are not any to meet those needs, we can figure out how to get those needs met. What do we need to do, what funding do we need as a community to be able to meet those needs and get these people back in stable housing again,” she explained.

Allen said KRADD is working to get a Community Development Block Grant to help flood survivors but needs as much information as possible from those affected.

All meetings will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The locations are:

Letcher County - June 22 at Hemphill Community Center, June 27 at CANE Kitchen.

Perry County - June 26 at Buckhorn Children’s Center, July 13 at Homeplace Community Center.

Knott County - July 10 at Montgomery Baptist Church, July 18 at Caney Baptist Church.

Breathitt County - July 20 at Robinson Center Auditorium.

If you are not able to make it or need more information, contact the Kentucky River Area Development District below.

