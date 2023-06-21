‘It’s kind of fitting’: Plush program allows fallen deputies to comfort community after death

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A plush program is putting Floyd County’s fallen deputies back on the front line, allowing their stories to comfort kids in need.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s Juvenile Intervention Services Program (JISP) is partnering with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to provide comfort to kids in tense situations, honoring deputies who spent their careers doing the same.

“She approached us about coming up with comfort items for children that were in not-so-good situations,” said Deputy Kevin Thacker. “Just to give them something maybe for us to form a relationship with the children while we were there in bad situations.”

Using grant funding, the program took root in 2021, following the death of FCSO Deputy Oliver Little.

“So, we came up with the idea to call them ‘Little Bear’ and put Oliver’s badge number on it,” said Thacker.

While the program was being finalized, the department lost two more of its deputies, not to COVID, but to the Allen ambush. Deputy William Petry’s badge number was added to ‘Little Bear,’ and a stuffed dog was created to honor K9 Deputy Drago.

“When we give them to the children, we get to tell them the story about Drago or the story about Oliver and the story about Petry,” said Thacker. “I think the kids- especially the children that I’ve been involved with, that I’ve been able to give them to- when you tell them the little story, it means more to even the child at that time because they realize how important it is to us.”

The stuffed animals not only serve as a way for current deputies to help the kids in a time they need the distraction most, but they serve as a way for the fallen deputies to continue comforting the community even after their deaths.

“It’s been a real big thing, really, to think about it that it was Oliver an Petry. Because they both were really good with children,” said Thacker. “I’ve saw both of them get in the floor to talk to kids before, just so they could gain those kids’ trust.”

He said, while the department is always working closely with children’s services and the deputies are all great with kids, “it’s kind of fitting that their names are on these.”

The K9 handlers have most of the stuffed dogs, while the other deputies have the bears.

“The Drago one has been really special, especially to Deputy Dusty Newsome, who was Drago’s handler and now has Mako,” said Thacker. “The kids love them. When they’re in bad situations, it doesn’t make it all better but it lets them know that we’re there for them also.”

You can find more information about JISP here.

