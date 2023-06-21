Grandma steps up as lifeguard to keep community pool open

At 66 years old, Gail Rodgers became a lifeguard to help keep the pool open. (Source: WXIX)
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A grandma in Cincinnati decided to become a lifeguard to help with a shortage and make sure everyone gets to enjoy the pool this summer.

Gail Rodgers, 66, lives in a condominium community that has a private pool.

Rodgers learned there was a need to hire more lifeguards, or the pool would have to close on certain days.

“There’s a need out there and there’s a population that can fill that need,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s great to be able to sit outside and enjoy the nice weather. It keeps you in shape; you find out you can do things you weren’t really sure you could do like swim 300 yards.”

Rodgers said she was a lifeguard when she was a teenager and figured she’d give it a shot again.

She took all the classes and became certified last year. Now, she fills in when the other lifeguards need time off.

“I have a dog, so I walk the neighborhood. So, I know a lot of people with dogs, but I don’t know a lot of young couples with kids,” Rodgers said. “So, I’m getting to know them, I’m getting to know all the kids and I think maybe the kids will respond to me as a lifeguard more so because I am older.”

Rodgers is learning skills that go beyond the pool. She knows CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator and how to rescue someone in the event of a drowning.

But so far, nothing major has happened while she’s on duty.

“I did have to blow my whistle a couple of times at kids that were diving when they shouldn’t be diving,” Rodgers said. “But they all respond great.”

Rodgers said she will probably work more once the younger lifeguards go back to school later in the summer. Until then, she is enjoying the flexibility of her schedule and taking her grandchildren to the pool when she’s not on duty.

