PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements for Amber Spradlin, who was found dead in a Martin home on Monday, have been announced.

Spradlin’s service will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday.

Her obituary can be read on the Hall Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.