LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats picked up another Yahtzee on Tuesday.

Class of 2024 Five-star kicker and punter Jacob Kuawe out of Billings, Montana announced on social media that he is committed to play for Kentucky.

Kauwe picked UK over Montana State. He had also camped at Duke, Oklahoma and Oregon State.

