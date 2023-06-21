Cats pick up four-star commit

(WKYT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star recruit Tovani Mizell has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Kentucky Sports Radio Wednesday morning.

The running back prospect chose the Wildcats over Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

Mizell had originally committed to Georgia but de-committed in March.

