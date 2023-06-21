Cats pick up four-star commit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star recruit Tovani Mizell has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Kentucky Sports Radio Wednesday morning.

The running back prospect chose the Wildcats over Florida, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

Mizell had originally committed to Georgia but de-committed in March.

On KSR, 4 star RB commit Tovani Mizell has committed to KENTUCKY!!!!



He picked the Cats over Florida and North Carolina — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 21, 2023

