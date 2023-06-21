Buckhorn educators receive statewide KCTCS Pathfinder Award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Judy Eversole and Mildred Blank won the statewide Pathfinder Award after winning the regional Pathfinder award in May.

Eversole and Blank were nominated for the Pathfinder Award because of their work preparing Buckhorn seniors for their after-high school goals.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for this award,” said Mildred Blank. “We didn’t think we’d get this far, we do the work just for the students. It’s our job, I like to see my students succeed.”

Both educators have been working at Buckhorn High School for the past 26 years, helping to prepare students for life after high school.

After the flood last July, they worked hard to make sure that students knew that they were still there for them as they geared up for their next stage in life.

“Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole really care about their students,” said Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President of HCTC. “and they are so creative they are willing to try anything that they think might benefit their students so they really work hand and hand with their students on a number of initiatives.”

The award is for educators who go above and beyond to help students make sure they are on track to accomplishing any plans they have graduated.

Dr. Lindon nominated the two educators because she works closely with them as they help students smoothly transition from high school to college or job training.

The 16 KCTCS individual college winners include:

Ashland Community and Technical College - Barbara LeMaster, Greenup County High School

Big Sandy Community and Technical College - Amy Moore, East Ridge High School

Bluegrass Community and Technical College - Brandy Ashford, Bryan Station High School

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College - Diane Harned, Grayson County High School

Gateway Community and Technical College - Joel Ford, Connor High School

Hazard Community and Technical College - Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole, Buckhorn High School

Henderson Community College - Steve Welch, Henderson County High School Career and Technical Education Unit

Hopkinsville Community College - Janay Futrell, Trigg County High School

Jefferson Community and Technical College - Chrissie Moon, Christian Academy of Louisville

Madisonville Community College - Lauren Wood, Hopkins County Career and Technical Center

Maysville Community and Technical College - Ashley Hughes, Mason County High School

Owensboro Community and Technical College - Amanda Jerome, Daviess County Public Schools

Somerset Community College - Kelsey Hargis, Southwestern High School

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College - Melanie Morrison, Bowling Green High School

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College - Cristal Pace, Harlan High School

West Kentucky Community and Technical College - Megan Bolin, McCracken County High School

