Baby surrendered at Louisville Safe Haven Baby Box

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Okolona fire station that is home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box said a baby was recently surrendered.

Officials with Okolona Fire Station #1 said the baby was surrendered on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. The baby has been reported safe and healthy.

Okolona Fire Station #1 was the first Baby Box location in Kentucky and was first presented in July 2021.

The baby was the second surrendered in Kentucky in 2023. So far this year, 11 total babies have been surrendered through the Baby Box program.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow women to surrender newborns in crisis circumstances without consequence. When a baby is placed within a Baby Box, an alarm notifies officials inside to retrieve the infant.

The infant will then be taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before being placed with a family who has signed up for fostering to adopt.

There are 151 Baby Boxes across the United States located in Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

