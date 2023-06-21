Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina

Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy after he was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a parental child abduction.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed 3-year-old Robert Paul Walker Jr. was abducted on or about June 14 by 46-year-old Robert Paul Walker.

Robert Paul Walker is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows, damage to the front end and North Carolina license plate KCA-3424.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping for Robert Paul Walker.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
‘Answers for Amber’: Family of murder victim will ‘go to ends of the earth’ for justice
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man dies logging in Knott County

Latest News

Disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are due in a Romanian court.
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during the...
The Biden-Modi relationship is built around mutual admiration of scrappy pasts and pragmatic needs
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef says vegans are banned from his restaurant after a dispute
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef talks about banning vegans at his restaurant