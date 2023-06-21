4 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically,...
An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers, and a related traffic incident injured four others, authorities said.

The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m., Chicago police and fire officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the pedestrians were headed to the ball game. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

One of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were in critical condition.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

Four people inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition, news outlets quoted authorities as saying. It wasn’t clear how they were injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
‘Answers for Amber’: Family of murder victim will ‘go to ends of the earth’ for justice

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Titanic submersible rescue mission enters critical phase
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco
People gather during a rally Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake...
Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry