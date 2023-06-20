‘We’re going to build two houses in four days’: Maryland volunteer group building homes for flood survivors

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maryland-based DreamBuilders organization made a stop in Hazard to help rebuild.

The group partnered with the Housing Development Alliance in an effort to build new homes for flood survivors in Perry County.

On Monday, their project began as nearly 30 people worked together to build two homes in less than five days.

“Yesterday, we put up all the exterior walls and then we did all the interior walls. So, it was just a lot of building walls. We had to put all the floorboards down and nail,” said Elena Scourtis, a 17-year-old DreamBuilders volunteer.

On Tuesday, the work continued, sparked by a challenge accepted by the DreamBuilders organization in partnership with HDA.

“We told them about our ultimate house raising challenge. Now normally with that a group with come and they will build one house in four days. Okay, so they told us well we’re going to come and we’re going to build two houses in four days,” said Mindy Miller with HDA.

DreamBuilders founder John McBeth said ten of the volunteers are teenagers, and added that their passion is not only building homes but building up young adults.

“We’ve learned over the years that if you get the kids involved at that age it changes them for life,” McBeth said.

One 16-year-old volunteer said learning about the number of homes lost in the flood changed his perspective.

“It’s just mind-blowing and really really sad but to be here and helping out it just feels good,” Maddox Shuman said.

Carpenters from HDA were on the job site helping the volunteers.

The new homes are being built next to each other in the Blue Sky Subdivision near Wendell H. Ford Airport.

The project was also partially funded by DreamBuilders, who provided a $50,000 sponsorship to HDA.

