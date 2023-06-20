Three suspects in Middlesboro jewelry heist identified

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Seven months after a group of six people organizes a heist of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in Middlesboro, three of the suspects have been identified.

Lt. Barry Cowan reported three of the suspects have been identified after a lengthy investigation into a November 2022 theft at Antique and Modern Jewelry.

The three suspects were identified as Elvezia Mclescu, Fabrizia Barbu and Ion Velcu. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department said at least one of the suspects is wanted in the states for similar large-scale thefts.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is still asked to contact Middlesboro PD at (606) 248-3636.

