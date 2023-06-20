Show off your best pictures of Big South Fork

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area officials asked park visitors for their pictures of the park. In the park’s annual photo contest, people can submit pictures of any of Big South Fork’s spectacular views in any season, historic sites, recreational opportunities and diversity of life.

“Document your park as you see it,” officials said.

Pictures can show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather or people interacting with nature.

Photographs can be entered into any of the following categories:

Dark Skies – Expansive and dramatic view of the night sky within the boundaries of the park.

Flora & Fauna – Animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae.

Human History – Photographs that illustrate historic or culturally significant structures.

Kentucky Landscapes – Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Kentucky park boundaries.

Recreation – Photographs of people participating in recreational activities.

Tennessee Landscapes – Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.

Youth – Category for photographers under 18 years of age. Photographs must fit into one of the categories above.

The deadline for entries is on July 15. To learn more about the contest or to enter your best pictures, visit the Big South Fork’s website.

